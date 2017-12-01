College Campuses May Jeopardize Free Speech

On the steps of 1960s Sproul Plaza, the students of University of California, Berkeley gathered in herds to participate in protests and sit-ins, ushering in a renaissance of student activism — the Free Speech Movement.

Students assembled to challenge the establishment of faulty government, poor decisions and conflicting ideals.

Over 50 years have passed since the Free Speech Movement, but the state of free speech on college campuses finds itself in crisis.

According to a 2015 Pew Research survey, about 40 percent of U.S. millennials believe the government should be able to limit offensive speech against minorities, contradicting the foundations of free speech this nation was founded on — foundations, which continue to prevail.

In a nation where the First Amendment of our Bill of Rights explicitly defends the free practice of religion and expression of speech, press, assembly and petition, it is imperative students carry the torch of activism ahead — into their homes, their campuses and their streets and neighborhoods.

Empowering student activism and fostering an environment that encourages free speech starts with planting the seeds of interactive discussion at the campus level.

It begins with students engaging in the classroom, asking questions and clarifying concepts. Students should seek the truth, fact checking information before sharing potentially fake news.

Organization must form at the community level, whether it be on a campus free speech zone or the heart of downtown, while opening new avenues with the widespread presence of the Internet and social media.

Student activism was born and can continue to thrive on initiative — it should be the youth of America who continue to carry this tradition.