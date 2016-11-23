Thanksgiving Is Losing its Meaning

Thanksgiving is considered a sacred time for family gathering and it’s terrifying to see it losing its roots.

The holiday’s origin dates back to 1621, when the Plymouth Rock colonists and the Wampanoag Indians shared an autumn harvest feast. They gathered and peacefully enjoyed their meal without worrying about heading to the store to buy the best deals. Fast forward to 2016, and families barely spend an hour together to enjoy a meal.

People are not worried about dinner. They are now worried about getting in line at Best Buy before the iPad sells out.

People are going to the extreme of camping outside the stores to arrive as soon as they open, which now happens on Thursday night.

I believe we are losing the importance of gathering around the table with our loved ones, when instead people are getting into physical altercations and getting badly injured. Black Friday is the most stressful shopping holiday due to the hostility in the air.

I shopped once on Black Friday and felt sick to my stomach because I couldn’t handle the pressure of being crowded and hovering over by people trying to take advantage of the sales.

Thanksgiving, or any holiday really, does not give us a reason to be rude or inconsiderate of each other.

We must keep the real meaning of Thanksgiving alive.