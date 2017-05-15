Photos From the Santa Ana May Day March

More than 200 people marched down Main Street in Santa Ana on May 1st. Students call for a fair education. Protesters make a call for unity. Musicians singing in Spanish lead the people in song. A Donald Trump Piñata floats above the crowd. More than 200 people take to the streets in Downtown Santa Ana. Flags fly and signs are raised as the march gets under way. For some protestors, anonymity is as important to them as free speech. Raul Hernandez (center) kneels in prayer at the opening ceremony. Protestors participate in the opening ceremony. Oman Cuezalin Rios burns sage in a ceremony to honor the ancestors of the land, and bless the gathering. Alex Rodriguez shows his dissatisfaction with the Trump administration.

More than 200 protestors marched through Downtown Santa Ana on May 1 in honor of International Workers Day. The May Day March included speakers who touched on everything from workers’ rights to immigration and health care reform, followed by a march down Broadway, 17th Street and 4th Street. Those who attended said they hoped to bring attention to the many issues that are increasingly creating outrage and divisiveness in today’s social and political landscape.