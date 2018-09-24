Art Faculty Showcase Their Work in Main Gallery

From a red furry puppet to a giant hand-crafted piano in the center of the gallery, the Main Campus Art Gallery was crowded with artwork by SAC’s faculty last Thursday for the opening of the first Faculty Show.



Each of 18 actively practicing faculty artists had a different take on the artwork that they chose to present and it can be noticed the second you enter the white walled gallery.



“What I wanted to get out of this show is for the students that are taking art classes at this college to have an opportunity to see their teachers work so that they can see that they every instructor is in fact are practicing artist themselves,” Art Department Chair Phillip Marquez said. Marquez planned the show and has his own black and white portrait photographs displayed in the gallery.



Some of the pieces presented were not were not in the medium they teach, like wooden hand crafted evergreen trees created by adjunct Digital and Media Arts Professor, Nate Little, to a large sculpture of a vintage film projector made using mixed medias by ceramics professor Chris Dufala.



“The greatest thing about these shows is to see other faculty members work and sometimes it’s surprising to see what the professors actually create because you might not expect it,” Little said, who also has two pieces of artwork displayed in the gallery.



Faculty and staff felt it was important to show their students what they are passionate about and that they are all active creators, whether it be in the form of painting, sculpture or photography.



“Teachers need to show that they are legitimate artists who make art and we need to lead by example so I think it’s really important we have shows like these so students can come and interact with the professors and talk to them about their work”, Assistant Professor of Studio Arts, Darren Hostetter said.

The faculty artworks will be on display until Nov. 15 in the SAC Main Art Gallery located in the C Building and the gallery is open Monday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Wednesday nights 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.



SAC faculty and staff will return for another show with all new artwork Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. in the Santora building, SAC’s Art Gallery and the faculty artists in the show are looking forward to showing their different art styles once again to students and visitors.

“If we aren’t actual artists who don’t actually make things, how can we instruct our students?” Hostetter said.

