Visit These Six Wallet Friendly OC Theaters

It does not matter if you are a movie-lover or not, everyone wants to have the opportunity to see the newest films on the screen, but the wallet does not always allow it — especially if this is a student’s pocket. Fortunately, there are theaters that meet low budget expectations. It is possible to have the best theater experience and watch a movie on the big screen below $10. Hard to believe? Fear not! Start planning your next date with a loved one, night out with friends or afternoon with family because here comes your small charge tickets chances.

STARLIGHT FOUR STAR CINEMA

12111 Valley View Street, Garden Grove, CA

Special deal: $6 Tuesdays

In this small, quiet cinema, you can catch the latest movies for a small price. The theater is old-fashioned, with old-style seats and a basic selection of food, but what makes this place attractive is its affordability compared to megaplexes. Admission is $6 all day on Tuesdays, and Thursdays and $5 on Sunday before 6 p.m. The regular evening price is $10 every other day, but students can get $1 off. If you are an early bird you pay only $6 for the regular ticket before noon or $7 before 6 p.m. There is a $2 surcharge if you choose to see 3-D films.

CENTURY STADIUM 25 AND XD

1701 W. Katella Ave., Orange, CA

Special deal: $9.50 or $7 matinee everyday

Even though a show in Cinemark is usually expensive, at the Century 25 and XD in Orange, you can get tickets for good prices. This theater’s advantage is having plenty of movie choices and different showtimes. Cinemark has quality popcorn and it is allowed to bring alcoholic beverages purchased in the theater into the film rooms. Adults pay $9.50 regular or $7 matinee every day. The $8.75 student ticket option is available only at the box office. It is better to buy tickets online to avoid long lines on weekends and evenings. Online surcharge may apply. Parking also gets packed quickly, so plan ahead and arrive early. There is Starbucks and different restaurants around the theater. The venue of palm trees with a fountain in front of the cinema also gives the environment a special charm, making Century 25 a good choice for date night.

CENTURY HUNTINGTON BEACH AND XD

Bella Terra, 7777 Edinger Ave #170, Huntington Beach, CA

Special deal: $5.75 Tuesday with luxury seats

Here is another big deal for a ticket in Cinemark. This theater belongs to Bella Terra, an open-air dining, shopping and entertainment center located in the heart of Huntington Beach. You cannot miss their special Tuesday promotion for $5.75 all day. Its best feature are the luxury loungers in every showroom. Those comfortable, plush, electric-powered reclining seats with extendable footrests and cup holders are available with reserve seating. Regular admission on any other day costs $13.25, so don’t miss the cheap Tuesday opportunity. Be ready to purchase tickets and reserve seats in advance.

REGENCY WESTMINSTER 10

6721 Westminster Blvd, Westminster, CA

Special deal: $6.50 Sundays

If it is Sunday, Westminster Regency can make your day with its special $6.50 entry price. During the week, you are still able to watch movies for an affordable $8, till 5:15 p.m and $10 after that time. There is a $2.50 surcharge for 3D movies. Good popcorn and a huge screen might be exactly what you need to relax from school and work week.

PICTURE SHOW @ MAIN PLACE

2800 N Main St, Santa Ana, CA

Special deal: $3 Tuesdays

In this incredibly inexpensive family friendly theater the fees can fit any budget. Everyday price is $3.75 before 4 p.m. and $5 at the evening. On Tuesdays the ticket costs only $3! Note that there is $2 surcharge for 3D movies and non-refundable $0.50 surcharge if you purchase tickets online. This Santa Ana theater has some new released movies available, but mostly the choices are limited to a month or couple months old films. However, low admission and concession prices are hard to find anywhere else in the market. The Picture Show Entertainment supports charity and nonprofit organizations like American Liver Foundation, Employee College Fund, Toys for Tots and some others. It is always comforting to know when you spend your money for the good causes.

VINELAND DRIVE-IN

443 Vineland Ave, City of Industry, CA 91746

Special deal: Sunday – Thursday $9

Wouldn’t you love to enjoy films on the big screen in the comfort of your own car?

Couldn’t you appreciate the convenience of bringing your own food while watching the movies in the fresh air? Don’t worry if you forgot your food. There are always food and snack trucks available during the showtimes. Vineland is a charming place where you get to watch two films for just one price. The movies usually start around 7 p.m. and end around 1 a.m. From Sunday to Thursday, tickets are $9 per person and $9.75 on Friday and Saturday. To be able to watch a movie at drive-in cinema, FM radio is required. People who need it can rent the radio in the snack bar for $10 per night. If you look for an ultimate experience – just drive in!