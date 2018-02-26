Alianza Chicana Is SAC’s Newest Club

A post shared by Alianza Chicana (@alianzachicana) on Feb 23, 2018 at 12:05pm PST



Alianza Chicana, a new club for Chican@ students, made its club debut during Club Rush last week.

The club is based on Chicanismo and Mexican-American culture with a goal of promoting social justice through activism, teaching people more about their roots and acknowledging Chicano revolutionaries beyond Cesar Chavez, such as Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales.

“Anyone is welcome to come learn about the different culture, history and different roots (…) We come together and have a family aspect,” club member Jose Vera said.

Alianza Chicana follows the footsteps of Movimiento Estudiantil Chicanx de Aztlán, also known as MEChA, a Chicano student movement that began in the 1970s and was active at Santa Ana College through the 1990s.

Alianza Chicana plans to meets on campus one to two times a week but a location has yet to be determined. Follow Alianza Chicana on Instagram or Snapchat at AlianzaChicana to stay updated on meetings and activities.