4 Instagram-Worthy Dessert Destinations in OC

Craving something sweet, tasty and photogenic? Orange County has recently become one of the top dessert destinations, so you don’t have to drive to Los Angeles to find your favorite desserts. These new hip Orange County restaurants will provide you with just what you are looking for. From donuts to boba to ice cream sandwiches, here are the top four dessert spots you need to check out.

Mr. Matcha

No more driving to LA for a delicious matcha treat. Located in the heart of downtown Garden Grove, this small hole-in-the-wall ice cream parlor is for anybody with a green tea sweet tooth. Mr. Matcha has very few soft-serve selections, offering Matcha green tea, Black Sesame and a green tea and black sesame swirl. Mr. Matcha also offers a variety of lattes, teas and ceremonial matcha-themed drinks.

12926 Main Street, Garden Grove, CA 92840

Snow Monster

Thai Tea, milk tea and lemonade are all drinks you can expect at Snow Monster, where their wide drink menu will satisfy your sweet cravings. Their drinks are made on-site, often providing you with warm boba balls to compliment your cold refreshment. Snow Monster also offers macarons and ice cream sandwiches at some of their locations. Snow Monster has a variety of locations in Orange County and Los Angeles, with the majority being here in Orange County. Whether you live in Santa Ana or Huntington Beach, there is sure to be a location near you.

MINI Monster @ Anaheim Packing House: 440 S Anaheim Blvd, Anaheim, CA 92805; Snow Monster: 9600 Bolsa Ave Suite G, Westminster, CA 92683

Sidecar Donuts

If you are looking for tasty donuts made fresh daily with a delicious, flavorful taste in every bite, then visit Sidecar Donuts in Costa Mesa. Sidecar Donuts crafts their donuts from scratch every day, without adding any preservatives. Their syrups and glazes are made in-house and fried in small batches, guaranteeing the donuts’ freshness. With gluten-free and vegan donut options available, Sidecar Donuts is the donut shop for just about everyone.

270 E. 17th St., #18 Costa Mesa, California 92627

Churroholic

Churroholic, best known for their unique churro creations, will give you a major sugar rush. From a churro sundae, to a churro ice cream sandwich , to just a churro decorated with your favorite condiments — they have the flavor for you. Their churros are also made to order, so you will always get a warm fluffy dessert. Churroholic also offers different beverage options, including coffee, milk tea and horchata.

1019 N Magnolia Ave., Unit B, Anaheim, CA 92801