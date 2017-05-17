Into the ’90s: TV and Music Go Back in Time

Some trends are meant to stay. Influences from the ’90s have made a lasting impression on the entertainment industry with popular ’90s sitcoms having sequels, movies from our childhood being remade, and today’s musical artists putting their own spin on their 90’s influences. We’re stuck in the 90’s … and we’re not complaining.

Creating timeless music is a rare skill. Even the biggest names in music have sampling down to a science. While well-known records are instantly recognizable, there are certain modern tracks originating from the 90’s.

Nicki Minaj’s heavy sample of Sir-Mix-A-Lot’s “Baby Got Back” laced into “Anaconda” helped her record peak on the charts at number 2.

Rapper and music producer, Kanye West’s track, “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 2” has a sample most likely to be recognized by classic video game fans. The sound effects from “Street Fighter II” by Yoko Shimomura and Isao Abe in 1991, are primarily used at the beginning and end of the track. So listen carefully.

Beyoncé’s Grammy award winning album, “Lemonade” consists of instrumental samples from Outkast’s 1998 “SpottieOttieDopaliscious.” in the track “All Night”.

Instead of having sequels, tv sitcoms have been brought back to life. Popular shows like Fuller House and Girl Meets World focus on the lives of the original cast, except they’re all grown up.

Fuller House has a similar plot to the original sitcom, where a widowed parent gets support from their siblings and best friends, to help raise their kids under their own roof.

While Girl Meets World has some differences to the original sitcom, the storyline focuses on the issues a young girl has to face.

Memorable childhood movies from the 90’s have been recently remade. A classic Robin Williams’ movie, “Jumanji”, a fantasy adventure film, will have its own sequel starring The Rock, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Nick Jonas, premiering winter of 2017.

If you didn’t grow up in the 90’s, just know they were all that and a bag of chips.