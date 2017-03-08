Future Drops Two New Albums in As Many Weeks

Rap artist Future, dropped his long-awaited, self-titled album FUTURE on Feb. 17. It’s a nasty, no-mercy album that takes us back to the beginning of his career when he didn’t really care about radio play. Back then, all he wanted to do was send a message, and he did.

To everyone’s surprise, Future dropped a second album one week later titled HNDRXX. The album features two other artists, The Weeknd and Rihanna, and is filled with songs that will soon hit radio listeners all across the globe.

The album gives us an inside look at the emotional side of Future. You can feel the pain that he has been through over the past couple of years.

Both albums did well and debuted at number one on the Billboard Top 200, making Future the first artist to have two different No. 1 albums two weeks in a row. Rumors of a third album dropping soon are are going around. Only the future will tell.