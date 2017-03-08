Cristela Alonzo Gets Political With Comedy

Cristela Alonzo uses her first ever, live Netflix comedy stand up “Lower Classy” to give her opinion regarding political news and the truth about growing up in a lower class Mexican family. Including not having the luxury of being allergic to peanuts and gluten. She has a no holds bar opinion on how very little thought President Donald Trump has given to his plans on building a wall on the United States and Mexico Border, “doesn’t he know we use tunnels?” Cristela’s political and Hispanic humor makes for infectious comedy.

