Dons Look to Make a Playoff Run

Riding a nine-game unbeaten streak led by top scoring freshman midfielder Jesus Nuñez and freshman goalkeeper Frank Aguilar, the Dons look destined for the playoffs. Through 15 games, Santa Ana’s overall record stands at (10-1-4).

Nuñez is ranked No. 2 in the Orange Empire Conference with nine goals. He started the season hot in front of goal, but has slowed down since. He also ranks second in the OEC in points with 21 and leads the conference with 30 shots on goal. The ball might not be hitting the back of the net regularly anymore, but his productivity is still rising.

Aguilar’s stellar saves are having a big effect on the Dons, allowing only two goals in the last seven games. With a strong defense line in front of him, he is ranked No. 2 in OEC with a .881 save percentage for the season. He is hoping his hot streak continues as the team heads into the final stretch of the season.

With matches against OCC, Golden West, Cypress and Norco left on the schedule, Aguilar, Nunez and the rest of the Dons hope to win out and take a conference title