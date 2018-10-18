Iam Hurtado Leads the Dons to a Win Against Rival SCC

Freshman Iam Hurtado, late game heroics in the second half led the Dons to a 3-1 victory over the Santiago Canyon College Hawks on Tuesday.

Coach Jose Vasquez switched things up by playing a new starting eleven.

“I wanted to give the other guys some playing time and rest some of the other guys that are banged up,” Vasquez said.

The lineup changes worked as Iam Hurtado scored two goals in the second half that followed Freshman midfielder Abel Bautista’s first half goal that came from a cross by Sophomore defender Paulo Gama.

After five consecutive wins the Don’s record is now 9-1-3 and puts them in contention for the Orange Empire Conference Championship.

The Don’s take their five-game winning streak on the road as they try to avenge their only loss of the season to date against the No. 1 seeded Fullerton Hornets. As Friday’s game looms the Don’s look ready to take control of their playoff chances at Fullerton College Friday, October 18 at 3 p.m.