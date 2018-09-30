Santa Ana’s Hot Start Cools Off

Through eight games this season the Dons are (4-1-3). Santa Ana started off with four consecutive wins, and three of those coming on the road.

But its hot start ended with a loss to Fullerton College Hornets 2-0, followed by two consecutive ties.

However, there have been a few bright spots for Santa Ana as freshman midfielder Jesus Nuñez leads the team in scoring with eight goals in eight games, and freshman goalkeeper Frank Aguilar posts an 82.1 save percentage.

If the Dons hope to make the playoffs, they need to get hot again.

With 11 games left in the season, SAC must take advantage of home field as it has seven of its next eight games here.

If it can regain its winning ways, then the freshmen-led Dons could make a run at the playoffs.

“We just have to keep on working, this is a young group, this is the youngest group that I have had as a head coach, but I believe in these guys and I won’t give up on them,” Jose Vazquez said.