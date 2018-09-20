Dons Maul Jaguars 3-0 in Last Pre-Conference Match

Despite a rocky start, The Dons won its last pre-season match of the season Wednesday, defeating the Southwestern College Jaguars 3-0 and leaving them 1-7 going into conference play.

Alexis Santos led the Dons to victory with a total of 12 kills on 23 attempts, three aces and eight digs. Along with help from Jasmin Cordona who completed 36 assists, the Dons easily won all three games by at least 7 points.

“I think all of us really stepped up as a team and we just worked our butts off today. I hope it will continue into the next game and that we win our next game and keep going with our streak,” Cardona said.

Outside hitter Hannah DeGrasse’s 10 kills, three block assists and three aces guaranteed the Dons the win. Additionally, outside hitter Stephanie Ozokwo and middle blocker Destiny Torres contributed with 14 kills and seven more digs throughout the sets.

“I thought the kids played hard we did a good job. We struggled a little bit in the pre-season and it was good to see them just stay focused and push through and get all three games,” SAC Head Volleyball Coach Troy Abbey said.

The Dons hope have to have the same intensity heading into the first match of the Orange Empire Conference play. The first match is against the Santiago Canyon College Hawks at 6 p.m. Friday.