Men’s Soccer Stays Undefeated With a Late Equalizing Goal

With time expiring freshman midfielder Jesus Nunez delivers the equalizing goal to keep the Dons undefeated with the final score 2-2 against their rival Hawks Friday afternoon.

Despite falling 2-0 early in the game Santa Ana was able to get a goal back in the first half, leaving them with less of a mountain to climb in the second half.

“I mean it wasn’t our best performance today from the four that we had played, but we knew coming in here it wasn’t going to be an easy game, these guys have heart and they were not going to give up until the last second,” said head coach Jose Vazquez about his team’s effort to mount a comeback.

Nunez agreed with his coach’s sentiments adding, “We knew we had to come back, we knew we had to leave with a tie.”

After Nunez’s 90th minute goal he leads the Dons in scoring with seven goals in five games in his first season with Santa Ana.

The Dons now stand at (4-0-1) on the season and have their league home opener against Fullerton College Tuesday, Sept. 18th at 3 p.m.