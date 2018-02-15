Dons Dominate Fighting Cacti in Last Home Game of Season

Led by sophomore forward Alexis Casillas’ 23-point performance, the Dons pummeled the Fighting Cacti, 91-27 Tuesday in the last home game of the season.

With the win against Copper Mountain, Santa Ana claimed its second straight victory, earning a 7-6 record and keeping the team in fourth place in the Orange Empire Conference.

“We are trying to set these kids up for life and not just to win basketball games,” head coach Flo Luppani said.

The Dons dominated the entire game, ending the first quarter with a 22-8 lead and winning the next three quarters by more than 10 points each.

Casillas finished with 13 rebounds and five assists to her game, while sophomore guard Alexis Smith contributed with six points, two assists and a steal.

The game also marked the 25th annual Coaches vs Cancer Night, which helps raise money and awareness for the fight against cancer.

Santa Ana will play their last regular-season game Thursday Feb. 15 at Cypress College at 5 p.m.