SAC Men’s Soccer Playoff Preview

The Santa Ana College Men’s soccer team is headed to the playoffs for the second straight year ending its 2017 season with a record of 10-4-6. This is the Dons 38th playoff appearance in the team’s 41-year history.

The Dons ended the regular season in third place with a record of 7-2-5 in the Orange Empire Conference. Santa Ana secured the final playoff spot edging out Orange Coast College by two games.

The Irvine Valley College Lasers and The Golden West College Rustlers both placed in front of the Dons, with the Lasers finishing in second at 9-2-3 while the Rustlers won the conference title with record of 11-2-1.

Freshman defender Joshua Castellon led the Dons this season with nine goals and ranked in the top 5 scoring leaders in the OEC.

The Dons are seeded 12th in Southern California Regionals.

Santa Ana faces fifth seed Compton College, Saturday at 2 p.m. at El Camino College Athletics Field.