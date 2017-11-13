Golden West Shuts Down Dons 2-0 in Final Regular Season Game

The first place Golden West College Rustlers shut out the Santa Ana College Dons 2-0 for the second time this season Thursday at J.P. Frutos Field.

With the loss, the Dons third place in the Orange Empire Conference dropped to 7-2-5 in the OEC and finish with an overall record of 10-4-6. The Rustlers improved to 11-2-1 and finish with a 15-3-2 overall record.

Golden West stifled the Dons offense the entire game holding them to only two shots on goal.The Dons didn’t have many opportunities to score and didn’t capitalize on the few they had.

“We had a couple of chances in the game and didn’t execute on those chances and they came back and haunted us,” Dons Head Coach Jose Vasquez said about his team’s missed opportunities.

The first goal of the game came from Rustlers forward Julio Galicia with seven minutes left in the first half. Galicia scored on a pass by forward Luis Juarez underneath two Dons defenders to make it 1-0 at halftime.

The impenetrable defense for Golden West continued in the second half. With just under two minutes remaining in the game, Juarez put the dagger in the game by scoring the second goal on an assisted pass by forward Victor Roberto.