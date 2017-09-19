Dons Cross Country Team Opens Season at Biola Invitational

The men's team free of the pressures from the race. /Sabrina Zamora/ el Don Andrea Anaya and Monique Azpeitia going the distance. / Sabrina Zamora / el Don Andrea Anaya running alongside nationally-ranked university runners. / Sabrina Zamora / el Don SAC's freshman Cross Country team. / Sabrina Zamora / el Don Daniel Gonzalez and Jesus Fuentes-Fernandez striving forward, leaving fear behind. / Sabrina Zamora / el Don Coach Martin Gonzalez motivating Pablo Quinonez to endure the race. / Sabrina Zamora / el Don

Two freshmen runners led the Santa Ana College Men’s team to an eighth-place finish at the Biola Cross Country Invitational Saturday Sept. 9 at Ted Craig Park in Fullerton.

SAC’s cross country teams, consisting of all freshmen, debuted at the invitational, racing alongside nationally-ranked colleges and universities.

Jesus Fuentes-Fernandez placed 30th out of 130 runners from 10 colleges. Fuentes-Fernandez said he kept reminding himself to not be intimidated at the starting line, finished the 8,000-meter race in 27:19.

One place behind Fuentes-Fernandez was Daniel Gonzalez who came in 31st with a time of 27:20.

The Dons women’s team didn’t fare as well as the men but turned in a gutsy effort through the 5,000-meter race, but finished in last place.

Monique Azpeitia, the first of SAC runner to finish, placed 57th out of 155 runners in 21:49.

It was an eye opener to compete at such a high level, Azpeitia said.

“They are a young team with a lot of room for improvement,” Dons Head Cross Country Coach Miriam Mitzel said.