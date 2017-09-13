Dons Shut Out Mustangs in First OEC Game

Santa Ana College men’s soccer team defeated the Norco Mustangs 5-0 Tuesday in a blazing first match of the Orange Empire Conference.

Defender Joshua Castellon started the Dons off strong with a first goal early on. Less than five minutes later, midfielder Noe Alvizo-Chavez followed up with another shot to the back of the Mustangs’ net.

Daniel Castro, assisted by Matheus Cuhna, scored the third goal of the first half. Norco’s goalkeeper saved two more shots from the Dons’ Chris Lopez.

After four shots that came up short in the early part of the second half, Joshua Castellon scored Dons fourth goal. Momentum continued as the fifth and final goal of the game was served by Diego Henriquez with an assist from Paulo Gama.

Dons defense stayed spot on through their entire second half resulting in a shutout against Norco.

Dons play their second Orange Empire Conference game against Santiago Canyon on September 19 at 3p.m.