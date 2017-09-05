Dons Take Down Mira Costa 3-2

Santa Ana College Men’s Soccer team (2-0-1) took down Mira Costa College Tuesday 3-2 extending its win streak to two games.

With temperatures nearing 100 degrees both teams started off fast, but the Dons were the better team early on as SAC midfielder Christian Gutierrez scored the first goal of the match outsmarting Mira Costa Goalkeeper with a sizzling corner shot at the top post.

Santa Ana’s defense held the Spartans scoreless and the half ended one nil.

Early in the second half SAC midfielder Christopher Lopez scored in the 53rd minute with an assist by midfielder Matheus Cuhna.

The high temperatures appeared to even the playing field, as the Spartans scored just minutes after the Dons.

With 65 minutes into the second half, Santa Ana’s Diego Henriquez sent the ball into the Spartans goal making it 3-1.

Mira Costa added another making the final score 3-2.