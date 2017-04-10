Dons Track Team Persevere All the Way Through The Finish Line

The Santa Ana College track team dominated against Golden West and Fullerton March 24 for the Orange Empire Double Dual.

Sophomores Paulino Sanchez and Toni Lopez both came in first place in the Men’s and Women’s 800m run.

“I feel stronger now than the first race we had this season,” Lopez said.

Freshman Sprinter Cydnee Wallace also won first place in both the Women’s 100m and 200m Dash, being only .29 seconds away from breaking the school record from 2006 with 12.79.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t the same for every runner. Freshman Diana Giraldo was frustrated after her race where she made it in last place in the 400m Dash.

“I felt like I couldn’t finish my race,” Giraldo Said.

She brought it back during the 200m Dash coming in fourth with 29.21 seconds after Coach Mitzel gave her a pep talk to boost up her spirits.