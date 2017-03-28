Dons Baseball Conquer COC Cougars

No. 3 Santa Ana College Dons baseball team beat No. 15 College of the Canyons Cougars, 19-13, March 4, sweeping the two-game series and extending its overall record to 14-2.

With the win the Dons kept its five-game winning streak alive, while improving its home record to (7-0).

Santa Ana started off strong, scoring three runs in the bottom of the first inning.

Both teams traded leads throughout the game, but the Dons prevailed with an eight-run, eighth inning rally.

Cougars coach Chris Cota praised the Dons overall performance.

“I thought it was a good game. Both teams were down and came back, and it was a real competitive game up until the eighth inning when Santa Ana started their rally,” Cota said.

DONS WIN 6-5 MARCH 2

Two days earlier College of the Canyons took a two-run lead into the seventh inning but let SAC rally to win 6-5 at Cougar Field.

Canyons (7-7) got to Dons starting pitcher Guillermo Sanchez early, scoring runs in the first two innings. Santa Ana right-hander Sanchez gave up a three-run home run in the fourth to give the Cougars a 5-2 lead.

Sanchez lasted three and 2/3 innings, giving up five runs, four earned, on seven hits. He entered the game having allowed just one earned run in his first 28 innings of work.

Santa Ana (13-2) also had some early success against COC starter Justin Dehn, who gave up a two-run home run in the first inning but otherwise was in control against the Dons’ lineup.

Dehn ended his day after giving up five runs, but only earned two, in six and 1/3 innings on the mound. The sophomore struck out six batters and issued one walk in the no decision.

The Dons scored three unearned runs, including two in the top of the seventh, to tie the game at 5-5. The Dons scored again in the eighth to secure the victory.

Errors were a big part of the game as the Cougars committed four errors, assisting in Santa Ana’s comeback.

Dons reliever Austin Weddle (1-0) got the win, and Gabe Armstrong earned the save for Santa Ana.