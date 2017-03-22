Dons Sign to Play Football at Universities

Five Dons football players signed letters of intent last semester and are now enrolled at their respective four-year universities.

Linebacker Tyler Charlton signed to Benedictine College in Atchison, Kans.; defensive end Deionte Haywood signed to Concord University in Athens, W. Va.; offensive lineman Parker Jobin signed to Humboldt State University in Arcata, Calif.; safety Rion Santamaria signed to Midland University in Fremont, Neb.; and Hakeem Williams signed to Ottawa University in Ottawa, Kans.

Haywood said he was humbled by his signing.

“Honestly, I’m just thanking God for the opportunities he’s given me over these past two years. I want to thank all my coaches, teammates, family and friends for all the support and memories,” said Haywood. “I’m excited to for the next two years, and to make my mother and brother proud.”

Geoff Jones, co-head coach of the Dons football team, said that this kind of success is the goal of all junior college athletes.

“These are the guys who not just do great on the field, but also great in the classroom,” said Jones. “I am really proud of these group of guys. They now have a scholarship to help them in their future.”

Four more Dons — Justin Dorsey, Zachary Johnston, Kameron Taylor and Joshua Vizcaya — also have offers from four-year universities and plan to sign their letters of intent sometime this spring semester. Some will start attending their schools as soon as summer.