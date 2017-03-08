Don’s Track and Field Off to a Great Start

The men’s and women’s track and field team, led by freshman Cydnee Wallace and veterans Toni Lopez and Paulino Sanchez, gave their best against Orange Coast College and Fullerton College in the opening meet of the season Feb. 24.

Wallace placed first in the women’s 100-meter dash with a 13.08 and second place in the 200-meter dash with a 27.16.

“Cydnee Wallace is definitely our fastest woman sprinter and the one to watch this year,” Head Coach Miriam Mitzel said.

Lopez came second in the women’s 1500-meter run with 5:12:29. She’s a three time All-American and placed third in state in the 1500-meter run last season. This is her last season as a Don. She will be running for Cal State Fullerton next year on a scholarship.

Sanchez placed second in the men’s 1500-meter run and will be running for Missouri Valley College next year on a scholarship.

“Because this is our first meet of the season, the goal for today is to see what condition we are in, but ultimately we want to win as well … it’s bittersweet because this is my last year here, but I am also excited for the future,” Sanchez said.

Assistant Coach Martin Gonzales says twins Lizbeth and Lizeth Luciano-Luis are runners to watch this year in the women’s 1500-meter run because they did exceptionally well during the fall cross country season.

The next meet will be the Ben Brown Invitational on March 10 at Cal State Fullerton.