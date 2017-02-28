Majors Leads Dons to Extra-Innings Win

Sophomore outfielder Julio Rivera drove in a run scoring RBI in the bottom of the 12th inning to lead the Dons (11-2) to a comeback win over the Oxnard Condors 7-6 Saturday at Don Sneddon Field.

After a sluggish start to the game, the Dons victory is doubly sweet as they lost to the Condors Feb. 4

Early on, the Condors looked unbeatable, hitting three home-runs in the first two innings.

But the Dons comeback began in the bottom of the sixth when sophomore infielder Chris Major’s run-scoring single drove in SAC sophomore outfielder Julio Rivera putting the SAC on the board 6-1.

Santa Ana freshman pitcher Cole Hoskins showed solid control and kept the Dons in the game, giving up four hits over three innings, while striking out four.

The Dons play today at SAC versus the Cerritos Falcons at 2 p.m.

