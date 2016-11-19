Dons Football Ends Season in Second Place

Santa Ana College Dons defeated the Pasadena City College Lancers 43-21 on Nov. 12, extending its winning streak to five games.

Already leading 3-0 at the end of the first quarter, the Dons scored three times in the second quarter, beginning with defensive back Lautoa Nomura’s 71-yard pass interception for a touchdown.

Later on Lancers quarterback Jesse Hanckel was intercepted by SAC cornerback Justin Dorsey, leading to a 40-yard touchdown run by freshman Deven Boston.

The barrage continued when SAC quarterback Conner Miller connected with receiver Kameron Taylor on a 20-yard touchdown pass. The Lancers scored twice before halftime, making the score 24-14.

Dons’ freshman quarterback Miller continued his outstanding play, throwing for a game-high 336 yards and three touchdowns.

Miller’s top target was Dons’ freshman Sammonte Bonner, who hauled in eight passes and scored two touchdowns while amassing 173 receiving yards.

The Dons end the season in second place in the SCFA and are 5-5 overall.