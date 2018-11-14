Softball Team Will Host SAC’s Only Thanksgiving Food Drive

The Santa Ana Dons softball team will hold a Thanksgiving food drive on campus Thursday and Friday.

All donations will be donated to Mary’s Kitchen, a volunteer organization that provides food and services to the homeless.

Only non-perishable and non-expired items is accepted.

“This is awesome. It is a great way for us to give back to our community and help people out that may not have everything we have,” said Dons pitcher Aspen Kyles.

Donations will be accepted at the Kinesiology & Athletics offices in room W-102 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday.

On Friday, donations can be turned in at the SAC softball field from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.