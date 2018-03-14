Santa Ana College Debuts New Central Mall

Santa Ana College is hosting its Central Mall reveal on Friday, March 23, from 10 a.m to 1 p.m.

The event will feature a variety of performances and presentations from the dance, theatre and fashion departments, as well as live music and an academic programs and services showcase featuring 80 different programs for current and prospective SAC students. Faculty will provide campus tours starting at 10 a.m., before a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11 a.m.

“The fountain is eye pleasing and a great addition to the campus from last semester,” freshman Luis Oustos said.

The fountain is one of many additions to the new central mall, after months of construction tore a rift across campus. The fencing surrounding the fountain was removed several weeks ago and the water turned on, allowing students to enjoy the new addition ahead of time.

SAC is also highlighting additional completed structures at the event, including the Centennial Circle, the SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union Plaza and the new amphitheater, which features quotes from historical figures that represent the college’s mission and its student body.

The renovations were part of the Central Plant and Infrastructure Project and were built using Measure Q funds. A budget of $68.17 million was granted to fund the two-year construction project. Construction continues on additional Measure Q projects, including demolition of the Johnson Center and construction of the new Science Center.