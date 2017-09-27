Santa Ana College Opens New Education Center

The newly opened Remington Education Center is providing more classes to Santa Ana College continuing-education students.

Located at Remington Elementary, the center works alongside the Centennial Education Center by offering a child development program and free classes for anyone over the age of 18.

“We offer things like ESL classes, GED preparation and free parking,” Remington’s Department of Admissions and Records, Christina Orozco said.

Remington had the highest unmet need for adult education in Santa Ana, the center will serve all who qualify in the city, Vice President of Continuing-Education Dr. James Kennedy said.

Classes are available during the week and on Saturdays from 8 a.m.-12 p.m.