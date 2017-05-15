Photos From the Santa Ana May Day March

0

More than 200 protestors marched through Downtown Santa Ana on May 1 in honor of International Workers Day. The May Day March included speakers who touched on everything from workers’ rights to immigration and health care reform, followed by a march down Broadway, 17th Street and 4th Street. Those who attended said they hoped to bring attention to the many issues that are increasingly creating outrage and divisiveness in today’s social and political landscape.

