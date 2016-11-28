Do Your Holiday Shopping at SAC’s Art Sale

Are you an artist who is looking to sell your work? Or are you interested in buying unique handmade gifts? Then you’re in luck, as Santa Ana College’s two-day Annual Holiday Art Sale is quickly approaching. The event features fine art items made by students, faculty and invited alumni at reasonable prices.

Offerings include glass, ceramics, paintings, jewelry and more. The sale runs from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m Nov. 30 and from 10 a.m to 4 p.m Dec. 1 in the Main Art Gallery in the C Building. Applications are open to all SAC students who want to sell.

For more information, pick up a flyer in the lobby of the C Building, call 714-564-5615 or visit www.sac.edu/art.