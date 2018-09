Santa Ana College students have the opportunity to sign-up for Amazon Prime Student using their SAC e-mail. Benefits with the subscription includes a free 6-month trial and Two-Day shipping with unlimited streaming for movies, TV shows, music and more. After the 6-month trial students will be eligible for plans of $6.49 a month or $59 a year. Regular Amazon Prime plans are $12.99 a month or $119 a year.