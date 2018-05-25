

The Orange County Vans Skatepark is hosting a free skate session Tuesday, June 21 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. in honor of Go Skateboarding Day. The holiday, founded in 2004 by the International Association of Skateboard Companies, has grown into a worldwide celebration of the sport. Vans is also hosting an Ollie contest at 1 p.m., with the winner receiving a $200 Vans gift card. Product tosses will also be provided from Vans and other pro skate shop sponsors.