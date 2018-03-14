Get Hot Lunch at These Two Food Trucks at The Village

With the Johnson Center still closed for construction, two food trucks continue to provide the only hot food options on campus.

Taco truck Dos Mexicanos Grill is on campus Monday through Thursday between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on the street behind Middle College High School next to The Village. The truck serves Mexican food with your choice of meat. Owner David Orea says the most popular dish has been the asada fries, which cost $9.

“I recommend anything, like tacos, burritos and quesadillas,” Orea said.

El Pepino Loco also parks at The Village, serving chile-covered fruit and other Mexican snacks on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. It offers elotes with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, fresas con crema and more.

Chips, soda, snacks and other pre-packaged meals are also available at the Don Express Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.