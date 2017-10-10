Firefighters Continue Battling Orange County Canyon Fire

Firefighters on Tuesday are continuing to contain a firestorm, dubbed Canyon Fire #2, that torched Orange County Monday, forcing the evacuation of homes and schools, including Santiago Canyon College, in the cities of Anaheim, Tustin and Orange.

Fire officials confirmed Tuesday that most of the fire’s westward movement was stopped, with 25 percent of the fire contained as of 11:30 a.m. The fire is reported to have destroyed 24 structures and covered 7,500 acres, according to the city of Anaheim.

As firefighters shift focus onto the fire’s eastern bank, fire officials hope Tuesday’s calmer and cooler winds allow for better progress. Firefighters hope to have some people return to their homes by tonight.

The Rancho Santiago Community College District released in an emergency response email Tuesday: “Santiago Canyon College will remain closed through Wednesday, October 11, 2017. Students and staff will not be permitted to enter the campus until the evacuation is lifted and the campus has been deemed safe for return.”

While the SCC campus is safe from the fire, the emergency notice states that all roads leading to the campus are closed. All other RSCCD campuses and centers, including Santa Ana College, will remain under normal operation.

No new threats to Anaheim neighborhoods have been reported, though evacuations remain in place. Anaheim Police is also conducting escorts for people who need to enter evacuation areas for critical needs, including checking pets and getting medicine.

The brush fire began near the the 91 and 241 freeways around 9:20 a.m Monday, where it quickly spread into a firestorm driven by the dry Santa Ana winds.

Over 1000 firefighters were on the ground containing the fire, supported by helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft.

In response to the spreading fire, RSCCD issued an emergency notice declaring the SCC campus under evacuation. Night classes at Santa Ana College were later cancelled, with the campus closed at about 5 p.m.

El Modena High School and Katella High School opened its doors as a makeshift shelter Monday for affected individuals, while the Los Alamitos Race Course and Anaheim Equestrian Center Rancho Del Rio Stables remained available for horses. El Modena will remain open as an evacuation center.

The cause for Canyon Fire #2 is under investigation.

Canyon Fire #2 is the second major fire to occur in the same area within a month.