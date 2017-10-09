Santiago Canyon College Evacuated After Fast-Moving Fire Sweeps Anaheim Hills

UPDATE (8:12 p.m.):

Santiago Canyon College will remain closed through tomorrow with all classes canceled.

All other Rancho Santiago Community College District campuses and offices, including Santa Ana College, will be open tomorrow,Tuesday, Oct. 10.

“Santiago Canyon College students and staff are advised to check the campus website, Facebook and Twitter for updates on Wednesday classes,” the District said in a statement.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A canyon fire, swept up by the Santa Ana winds, scorched the Anaheim Hills today, threatening thousands of homes and forcing the evacuation of local schools, including Santiago Canyon College.

Canyon Fire #2 began near the intersection of the 91 and 241 freeways around 9:20 a.m., said Anaheim Fire Department spokesperson Sgt. Daron Wyatt. The 91 and 241 freeways are currently closed as traffic continues to back up more than seven miles.

SCC students are reporting that the fire spread into the Holy Sepulcher Cemetery, about 100 feet from campus.

“We were just asking cops around the area. We weren’t too sure because there was fire everywhere,”said Jennifer Rodriguez, a first year student at SCC. “My friends on Snapchat were posting insane videos of the smoke hovering over the campus. We called 10 minutes later and nobody was answering. Then we got the alert.”

The Rancho Santiago Canyon Community College District posted in an emergency response email about 1:30 p.m.: “Due to the fire in the canyon, the Santiago Canyon College campus is being evacuated. Please leave the campus in an orderly manner.”

As of 3 p.m., an estimated 2,500 acres were burned with 0 percent containment, according to the Anaheim Fire Department. KTLA reported that at least six homes were burned down during their live broadcast.

About 200 firefighters were also on the ground, with one firefighter suffering minor injuries and transported to UCI Medical Center. Mandatory evacuations are in place for Orange Park Acres, North Tustin and East Orange.

Night classes were canceled at Santa Ana College and the campus was declared closed at about 5 p.m.

This is the second major fire to occur in the same mountainous area within two weeks.

Additional reporting by Angel Ramirez